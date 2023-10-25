Brookline: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.7 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.6 million.

Brookline shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.51, a drop of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.