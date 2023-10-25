Bridgewater: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The bank, based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $58.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.02, a drop of 49% in the last 12 months.

