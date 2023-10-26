Bread Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $171…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $171 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.42. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.03 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991 million.

Bread Financial shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

