BP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.86 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.15 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $54.02 billion in the period.

BP shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

