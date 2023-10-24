Boyd: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $135.2…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $135.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $903.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $873.4 million.

Boyd shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $61.03, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

