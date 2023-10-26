Boston Beer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.3 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $3.70. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $4.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.25 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $639.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $601.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $592.9 million.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $9 per share.

