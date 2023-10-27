Booz Allen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $170.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.29.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.10 per share.

Booz Allen shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.