BOK Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $134.5 million.

The bank, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it had earnings of $2.04 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $815.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $499 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $517.4 million.

BOK Financial shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

