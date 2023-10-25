Boeing: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.64 billion in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.64 billion in its third quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.70 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.26 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.21 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $18.1 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.25 billion.

Boeing shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.