BlueLinx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.4 million.…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.98 per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $810 million in the period.

BlueLinx shares have remained unchanged since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $71.11, an increase of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.