BJ’s Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $318.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.5 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.57, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.

