Bio-Rad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $106.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had profit of $3.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.33 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $632.1 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $301, a drop of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIO.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIO.B

