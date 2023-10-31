Big 5: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $239.9 million in the period.

Big 5 shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.01, a fall of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGFV

