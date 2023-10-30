BGC Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $16 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $16 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $482.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $482.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, BGC Group said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $500 million.

BGC Group shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.