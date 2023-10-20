Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Berkshire Hills: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Berkshire Hills: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 20, 2023, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $165.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $109.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.3 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up