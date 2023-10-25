Benchmark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 57 cents.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $719.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $725 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Benchmark shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.97, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHE

