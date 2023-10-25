Bel Fuse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $19.4 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $158.7 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $38.82, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFA

