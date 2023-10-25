Bel Fuse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $158.7 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.38, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.

