BCB Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.7 million.

The bank, based in Bayonne, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.1 million, missing Street forecasts.

BCB Bancorp shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38% in the last 12 months.

