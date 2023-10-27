Barnes Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $21.7…

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $21.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bristol, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The aerospace and industrial parts supplier posted revenue of $361 million in the period.

Barnes Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.57 to $1.67 per share.

Barnes Group shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

