Barclays: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.61 billion. The bank,…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.61 billion.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $7.92 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.92 billion, falling short of Street forecasts.

Barclays shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.