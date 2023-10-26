Bank7: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7.9 million. The…

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 10% in the last 12 months.

