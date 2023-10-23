Bank of Hawaii: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $47.9 million.…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $47.9 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $262.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $171.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.8 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have decreased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 40% in the last 12 months.

