Banco Latinoamericano: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $45.8 million.

The bank, based in Panama City, said it had earnings of $1.25 per share.

The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $193.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 54% in the last 12 months.

