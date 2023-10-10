AZZ: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $28.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $398.5 million in the period.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.55 billion.

AZZ shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.90, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

