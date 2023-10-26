Axos Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $82.6 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $82.6 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $398.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $245.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.5 million.

Axos Financial shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.83, an increase of 3% in the last 12 months.

