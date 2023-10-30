Axonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $3.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.9 million.

Axonics expects full-year revenue of $362 million.

Axonics shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $49.50, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

