Auburn National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 5:19 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.5 million.

The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

Auburn National shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.10, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUBN

