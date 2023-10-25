Atlantic Tele-Network: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $191 million in the period.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.44, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

