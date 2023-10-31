Assurant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $190.1 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $190.1 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.79 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

Assurant shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $148.90, an increase of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

