Assisted Living Costs and How to Pay

Aging isn’t just hard on your health — it can be hard on your wallet too. Senior care, according to various estimates, can cost more than $500,000 per lifetime.

Being realistic about the cost versus the benefit of assisted living services is key. Sure, you or a member of your family could cut your work hours to take care of your aging parent, and that may be the best option. But some seniors benefit from having on-site medical staff, socialization and three nutritious meals every day. Having the peace of mind that comes with balancing care needs with other financial and family priorities may be priceless.

With potential bills of this scale, how can you begin budgeting? And importantly, how can you ensure the well-being of yourself or your loved one in assisted living? Let’s walk through the basics.

How Much Does Assisted Living Cost?

Assisted living costs are typically paid per month, but the difference between the costs is huge depending on where you live. Market rates start at about $6,000 per month on the East Coast, notes Grace Ferri, chief marketing officer for United Hebrew of New Rochelle, a continuing care retirement community in Westchester County, New York. The national average floats around $4,500 per month, according to the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.

Compare that cost to nursing homes, which cost an average of $7,800 to $9,000 monthly, making assisted living, when medically appropriate, a more economic option.

If you or your loved one prefer in-home care, costs average about $25 to $27 per hour, depending on the requested services and location, says Joanna Fuller-Crawford, CEO of Perfect Care Nursing, an in-home care provider offering skilled and unskilled support in and around metro Atlanta. That amount may be more doable if you only need a few hours of care at a time, but this kind of full-time care can add up.

If any of these potential expenses have you considering moving your loved one to a lower-cost-of-living area for their care, check in with your loved one — and family — first. Discuss which family member is most likely and willing to visit them often or if it might be worth having your senior relocate to that family member’s area.

How much does assisted living cost for a couple?

For couples

, assisted living costs are often based on individual living situations. For instance, if one spouse is in assisted living and paying $4,500 per month while the other is maintaining the family home, costs could add up. In that scenario, it may be more cost-effective for both spouses to live in assisted living.

If a couple is living together in assisted living, they may be able to share the rent cost. However, depending on the services each requires, additional costs may vary.

Factors That Determine the Cost of Assisted Living

The three main factors that go into the price of assisted living are:

— How much assistance the individual requires.

— The types of amenities or luxury experiences the community is offering.

— Location of the facility.

To get a handle on your potential budget, your best bet is to compare prices. There’s currently no comprehensive database for assisted living community costs through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or Medicare.gov, so you may need to ask for a quote at your top communities. Another option is to visit a commercial site like Genworth Financial to compare senior care costs in your geographical area.

When you’re deciding on a community, some questions to ask about pricing include:

— How much does pricing vary by room type or floor plan?

— Are there pricing tiers structured around the level of care?

— Are there annual pricing increases, and how much are the increases?

— Which services and activities are included, and which cost more?

— Are there upfront fees, such as deposits or community or move-in fees?

— What notice do I need to provide if I choose to move out?

— Can my loved ones stay indefinitely, or would they ever be asked to move to a community that offers a higher level of care?

There are three primary ways in which assisted living facilities structure fees:

— All-inclusive.

— A la carte.

— Levels of care.

All-inclusive

An all-inclusive price gives residents one bundled, monthly payment to cover all services and amenities, from the room itself and food

to utilities, activities, transportation and, in some cases, health services.

“People who have a lot of needs may want to choose the all-inclusive option,” says Han Hwang, executive vice president of partner sales and success for Caring.com, an online resource for those caring for aging parents, spouses and other loved ones. That’s because everything is covered under one monthly bill, so you’re not adding services as you go and having to think about every dime you spend.

A la carte

On the other hand, “some places have a la carte options,” Fuller-Crawford explains. These options may include meals, one-on-one caregiving and medication management.

With a la carte pricing, residents select only the services they want and pay for those as individual line items. In some cases, you can add or remove services from month to month, depending on the contract at the community.

“For folks with fewer needs, a la carte might be the better option,” Hwang says.

You can pick and choose only what you need, such as a daily transfer to the dining room or assistance with getting dressed, so you’re not paying for any service or amenity you’re not using.

Haidy Andrawes, the center administrator at Park Vista Assisted Living in Fullerton, California, notes that this approach can help with savings initially, but “over time, this setup can become costly as care needs increase.”

Levels of care

This pricing structure is the most common among assisted living communities. Essentially, this option specifies upfront how the community charges for care services based on the resident’s abilities and the amount of time needed to assist the resident with tasks. Because a resident’s care needs can change as they age, this structure is often tiered; you might start at a lower tier but progress to a higher tier, with associated costs, as you require more assistance.

How Care Costs Are Billed

Exactly how much a service costs and how it’s billed to the resident “really depends on the operator and what their decision-making is,” Hwang says. Many operators are “for-profit companies, and they need to make a profit. Like any business, each one has a different pricing strategy.”

Personal care services, such as those offered in an assisted living facility, are usually a labor-based cost, rather than materials or equipment driven, so the hourly wage of the caregiver, plus any profit margin, are typically used to calculate care costs.

For the consumer, Hwang says that “it’s really important to know exactly what you’re getting and do an apples-to-apples comparison” when choosing the right assisted living community.

For example, if you’re considering an assisted living community that costs $4,000 per month, but it offers add-on services a la carte, you might end up spending closer to $6,000 per month for what you need. How does that then compare to the $6,100-per-month facility up the street that’s using an all-inclusive model?

“There may be upfront fees associated with some communities known as the ‘community fee,’ which is typically a one-time charge,” Andrawes adds. “You should also expect a monthly payment for room and board, a level of care or a la carte services, medication management and other ancillary services.”

Bottom line: Make sure it’s clear upfront what to expect in terms of fees and costs. Hwang says you should “anticipate what services you’ll need over the next 12 to 24 months” to help develop a budget.

Lowering the Cost of Assisted Living

If you’re looking to lower the cost of assisted living, Casey Allen, head of product and co-founder of SeniorLytics, a Vancouver, Washington–based SaaS analytics platform for senior living, recommends looking for a facility that “offers assistance with activities for daily living but doesn’t provide nursing care or specialized medical services.”

And remember, each facility and its offerings are different, so he says it’s important to research assisted living facilities to compare rates and services.

“If you find that a particular facility is charging too much for its services, you may be able to negotiate a lower rate,” he points out.

Fuller-Crawford also suggests taking a family-centered approach to caring for a senior in their own home before making the move to assisted living.

“The average lifespan is increasing every year with the help of technology and research,” she explains. “To help lower the costs, family members can share the care among themselves instead of outsourcing, hiring help or placing loved ones in assisted living.”

This approach may work better for larger families, and not everyone will be able to do it, but it can save a lot of money over hiring help.

Paying for assisted living

The costs of elderly care can be an enormous burden on seniors and their families. With the median stay at about 22 months, according to AHCA/NCAL, and that average cost of $4,500 per month, assisted living costs could come out to $99,000 annually.

Assisted living residents typically pay at least some assisted living costs out of pocket with their own savings and retirement income or with financial assistance from their adult children. Selling your home will help, but you will have to pay off any remaining mortgage on the house first. You could also consider a reverse mortgage, which involves selling your home back to the bank and collecting monthly payments while you continue to live there. This property needs to be your principal residence, and you can’t be delinquent on any payments or taxes. You will also need to comply with eligibility requirements, such as a credit check.

Does Medicare pay for assisted living?

Unfortunately, no. Medicare, the government-run health care insurance plan for people age 65 and over as well as some low-income individuals and those with certain disabilities, does not cover the costs of long-term care. That includes most assisted living, nursing home or long-term care facility costs.

Specifically, Medicare doesn’t cover custodial, or nonskilled, care, such as bathing, dressing and other activities of daily living. These are the very tasks most people need help with in assisted living, says Diane Omdahl, Wisconsin-based co-founder and president of 65 Incorporated and author of “Medicare for You: A Smart Person’s Guide.” What Medicare does cover, to some degree, is home health and aide services, such as physical or occupational therapy or skilled nursing services ordered by a physician after a hospital stay.

Medicare Advantage, offered through private insurers, may help cover some custodial care costs, but you will need to explore specific plans.

How to finance assisted living

Steve Jorgenson, CEO and president of Solterra Companies in Scottsdale, Arizona, recommends that you research all the available payment options, including:

— Financing.

— Medicaid.

— Long-term care insurance.

— Private health insurance.

— Social programs, such as PACE, SHIP, Veterans Affairs or Social Security Disability Insurance.

Sue Johansen, a San Francisco-based executive vice president with A Place for Mom, a senior advisory service, also suggests consulting with an advisor about how to pay the hefty costs of assisted living. A trust attorney can serve as a great resource as well.

FAQs

Does Medicaid pay for assisted living?

Medicaid, a joint state and federal program, may pay for some assisted living costs — with caveats.

“You may qualify for some personal care assistance that you receive in assisted living, but this depends on your state and your income, as every state has its own rules and requirements,” Omdahl says.

Qualifying income levels can be very low, and anyone who has income beyond their Social Security benefits may not make the cut, Omdahl explains. And even if you do get Medicaid to cover some costs, you likely will have to spend down all of your assets before it kicks in. This means that your personal funds will be used to cover costs until you have nothing left, and that’s when coverage starts.

Does long-term insurance pay for assisted living?

Long-term care insurance is designed to help pay for the parts of assisted living that Medicare doesn’t. This type of insurance coverage is issued by a private insurer, similar to how car or home insurance works. It covers costs associated with assisted living as well as adult day care, memory care, hospice and nursing home care.

While long-term care insurance can be helpful for covering costs, it’s typically pretty pricey. The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance reports that the average annual premium for a 55-year-old single male is $1,700 and for a 55-year-old single female, that rate is $2,675 per year. Combined, if both parties are age 55, the average total is $3,050 annually. Those prices could be more, depending on the carrier.

Among the factors that determine the cost of a policy are your age, gender, marital status, health conditions, which benefits you’re interested in and where you live.

“For instance, a couple buying an average policy would save $1,000 a year by buying at age 50 versus waiting until age 60,” explains Jesse Slome, executive director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance in Westlake Village, California.

However, if you can afford long-term care insurance, it may well be worth the investment. Consider that you purchase a policy in your 50s that covers $165,000 in benefits. If the benefits increase 3% annually, you would get more than $400,000 when you turn 85.

Like all financial products, Slome notes, “the more you buy, the more it has the potential to pay. When you purchase the coverage, you are determining the future pool of money available to you.”

Of course, it is important to realize that long-term care insurance won’t pay for everything.

“One misconception is that long-term care insurance pays rent,” Slome says, adding, “You have to have health-qualifying needs for the insurance to pay. These include things like care for dementia or assistance with activities of daily living.”

Most long-term care insurance claims are due to diagnoses such as cancer, musculoskeletal conditions, cognitive issues, brain illnesses or injuries and cardiovascular disease.

“If you have long-term care insurance now, keep it going,” Omdahl suggests.

If you let it lapse, you will lose the investment and your coverage. It also may be harder to get a policy if you reapply in the future.

Ultimately, you’ll need to do your homework, as policies vary considerably.

“There aren’t many companies offering these products, so they get to set their own prices. There’s not much competition, and that is why you may see policies that cost $5,000 a year and those for $14,000,” Slome notes. “Get comparisons, and talk to an independent broker.”

If you opt for long-term care insurance, be forewarned that the insurance plan doesn’t pay the senior living facility directly when it comes time to use those funds. Instead, you’ll have to seek reimbursement, which can be a hassle for some individuals.

Does health insurance pay for assisted living?

No, health insurance does not pay for assisted living, according to HealthCare.gov. However, your health insurance can help you cover medical costs, such as prescriptions, doctor’s visits and other health-related needs.

Can I use life insurance to pay for assisted living?

If you are considering long-term care insurance, you might want to look into a life insurance policy with a long-term care rider. With this type of policy, you pay into it, and you get a payout if you need long-term care.

Any money you take for long-term care comes out of your policy. If you never need long-term care or don’t use all of your funds for this purpose, the remaining death benefit goes to your chosen beneficiary.

“These cost a little more because they are doing double duty,” Slome says.

However, they offer the opportunity to get something for your investment if you never need long-term care.

Does the VA pay for assisted living?

If you’re a veteran or a spouse of a veteran who served in the armed services (specifically during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War), you may be eligible for a wide array of benefits through the Veterans Administration.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, these benefits include:

— Around-the-clock nursing and medical care.

— Help with daily tasks, like bathing, dressing, taking medications and preparing meals.

— Comfort care with assistance managing pain.

— Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or to take a break.

Care settings can include:

— Assisted living communities.

— Nursing homes.

— Private homes where a caregiver supports a small group of individuals.

— Adult day health centers.

— Veterans’ own homes.

You can access these services if VA officials determine you need a specific service to help you with your ongoing treatment and personal care and if the service, or space in a care setting, is available near you.

You may have a copay for some covered services. To learn how to access these services, contact your VA social worker or call the toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387. You can also visit the geriatrics section of VA.gov.

Does Social Security Disability Insurance pay for assisted living?

Both Social Security Insurance benefits and Social Security Disability Insurance can help pay for assisted living.

Social Security benefits are paid monthly to seniors starting at age 62, but if you wait until you’re 66 or 67 to begin receiving benefits, your payments will be higher. The exact amount you receive each month is based on how much you paid into the system via payroll taxes during your working years.

Social Security Disability Insurance benefits are also paid monthly and go to people who can’t work because of a medical condition that’s expected to last for at least a year. The size of the benefit depends on the age at which you became disabled and the number of years you worked before becoming disabled.

With both programs, how you choose to use your benefits is completely up to you, so you can use these payments to help cover the cost of assisted living if you wish. For many seniors, these benefits are a key component of how they pay for needed care. However, it’s unlikely that Social Security benefits alone will provide enough money to cover the entirety of your assisted living fees.

Does PACE pay for assisted living?

The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provides a wide array of services to help participants age in place in their own homes. Specially trained health professionals provide coordinated care for PACE participants, and most of them are able to remain in their communities rather than having to transfer to a nursing home.

PACE benefits cover a variety of services, including adult day care, home care, diagnostic services, meals, transportation, hospital and nursing home care and end-of-life care. Any services that the health professional team deem necessary to improve and maintain an individuals’ health are also covered by the PACE program.

Instead of being added to existing Medicare or Medicaid benefits, PACE becomes the sole source of services for enrollees. PACE participants may not be concurrently enrolled in any Medicare Advantage, Medicare prescription drug or Medicaid prepayment plans. They also cannot be enrolled in an optional benefit, such as a 1915(c) home- and community-based services waiver or the Medicare hospice benefit.

Applying for PACE benefits is an intensive process that requires PACE staff members to make one or more visits to a potential participant’s home to assess the situation. The potential participant may also be asked to come to the PACE center for additional screening activities.

Potential participants must also sign a release to allow the PACE organization to obtain their medical and financial information to determine their eligibility status. Much more detailed information about how to sign up for PACE benefits is included in the PACE Manual, available from CMS.

Does SHIP pay for assisted living?

The Administration for Community Living’s Office of Healthcare Information and Counseling manages the State Health Insurance Assistance Program in conjunction with state offices, local agencies and community providers. SHIP offers a community-based network of counselors who can assist you in person or by phone to help you navigate Medicare resources and options.

The SHIP program offers “free, personalized health insurance counseling,” explains Dr. Meena Seshamani, deputy administrator and director of the Center for Medicare at CMS in Washington, D.C. You can get more local help in person, call 1-800-Medicare or visit Medicare.gov to access more information about how to get this free support.

“It’s really important for people to remember that support is available,” Seshamani says.

This counseling is not a form of health insurance you can use to pay a bill. In addition, while you can leverage this network to find the right mix of Medicare programs, SHIP isn’t a means of paying for assisted living directly.

Should I use a reverse mortgage to pay for assisted living?

Another way some people opt to pay for assisted living is by selling their primary residence. Selling outright and moving to a smaller residence or assisted living community — using the proceeds from the home sale — is one popular option.

Taking out a reverse mortgage is another. A reverse mortgage is a cash loan you can take against your home’s equity. The lender may provide the funds as a single lump payment, as monthly payments or as a combination of the two. The lender makes money by adding interest each month to the balance that you owe (the principal). This means that how much money you owe the lender grows over time while your home’s equity falls over time.

You’re essentially turning your home into cash, which you can then use for anything you want, including assisted living fees if you desire. However, it’s more common for people who take a reverse mortgage to age in place in that home for as long as possible. A reverse mortgage can enable them to do that, but there are some potential pitfalls, such as what happens to your spouse if you die and whether your heirs will have anything to inherit.

A reverse mortgage is also not the same thing as a home equity line of credit. Two of the biggest differences are that you must be 62 years old or older to qualify for a reverse mortgage and you need to own your home outright or have just a small mortgage remaining. With a HELOC, on the other hand, you typically need to have at least 20% equity in your home to borrow, and there’s no age restriction.

When considering taking out a reverse mortgage, it’s imperative that you read all the fine print and understand exactly what your obligations are. You can meet with a counselor from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development office free of charge to discuss your situation and find out whether a reverse mortgage makes sense for your situation.

Is assisted living tax deductible?

Some states do provide tax deductions for certain medical expenses associated with assisted living. The medical tax deduction applies on medical expenses that are more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income. It can be applied to services such as medication management, caregiving assistance, transportation to and from medical care and therapies and treatments.

To be eligible for a long-term care tax deduction, you must be “chronically ill” (meaning you require assistance with two or more activities of daily living, such as bathing and toileting), and you must have a care plan, including a medical assessment. Seniors who need constant supervision because of a cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, are also considered chronically ill, and many expenses related to memory care are tax deductible. Assisted living room and board may be tax deductible if a resident is receiving assistance with those two or more activities of daily living.

For more information and personalized advice, you can seek help from Tax Counseling for the Elderly, a U.S. Department of the Treasury program that provides tax help to people age 60 and older at no cost.

Who can I contact?

For help with a wide range of topics and concerns, you can contact the National Council on Aging, a national nonprofit that advocates for and supports older Americans and their caregivers.

You can also contact your local Area Agency on Aging. These local agencies are based in communities all across the country and provide more localized advice and support.

Update 10/20/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.