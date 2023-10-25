ASGN Inc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $59.4…

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $59.4 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $79.03, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.