Asbury Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $169.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $8.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.44 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 39% in the last 12 months.

