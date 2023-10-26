Arthur J. Gallagher: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported third-quarter…

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $280.7 million.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.45 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $229.89, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.

