Arrow Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

The bank, based in Glens Falls, New York, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 41% in the last 12 months.

