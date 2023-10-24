Armstrong World Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $69.5…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $69.5 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $347.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.2 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.3 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have increased roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.