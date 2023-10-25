Armour Residential REIT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a loss…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $179.2 million in its third quarter.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.6 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have decreased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.22, a drop of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.