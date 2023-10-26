Arch Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 7:01 AM

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $73.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $3.91.

The coal producer posted revenue of $744.6 million in the period.

Arch Resources shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCH

