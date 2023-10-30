Arch Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $723…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $723 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.88. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.51 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

Arch Capital shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $82.88, an increase of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACGL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.