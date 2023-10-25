AptarGroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $84.3 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $893 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.06 to $1.14.

AptarGroup shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $122.37, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

