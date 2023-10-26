Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $93.8 million.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $93.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.39.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $9.25 to $9.80 per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.