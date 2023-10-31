Apple App Store – Top Apps

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 2. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse 3. Peacock…

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse

3. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

4. Google, Google LLC

5. ChatGPT, OpenAI

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

8. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Microsoft Authenticator, Microsoft Corporation

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

10. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

