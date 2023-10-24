VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 11:53 AM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse

3. Microsoft Authenticator, Microsoft Corporation

4. Google, Google LLC

5. ChatGPT, OpenAI

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

