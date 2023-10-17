Live Radio
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

October 17, 2023, 11:36 AM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. Lapse – Disposable Camera, Lapse

3. Google, Google LLC

4. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies, WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. ChatGPT, OpenAI

7. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

10. Capital One Shopping: Save Now, Wikibuy, LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Human Anatomy Atlas 2023, Visible Body

8. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

