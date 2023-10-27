Aon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $456 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.32 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

Aon shares have climbed 6.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 8%. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

