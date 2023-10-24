Anywhere Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $129 million…

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $129 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The real estate brokerage operator posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOUS

