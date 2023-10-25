Antero Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.8 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

Antero Resources shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.12, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

