Annaly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $562.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $562.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$45.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.