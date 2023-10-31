Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.47 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $15.57 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.76 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.