AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $45.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.7 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 34 cents per share to a loss of 28 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $328 million to $333 million.

AngioDynamics shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 63% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGO

